Lower customs duty on gold to help jewellery retailers: India Ratings

“India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) believes that government’s Union Budget 2020-21 proposal to reduce the customs duty on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5% will make the illegal trade of gold imports less attractive and curtail the increasing trend of gold smuggling in India. The move will also improve the government’s overall revenue from the sector. The duty reduction will support sectoral demand in the long term, as jewellery costs will come down and customers’ purchasing power will improve," it added.