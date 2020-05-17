Lower input costs aid margins even as revenue falters, Q4 early trends show

A Mint analysis showed that net sales of 105 BSE-listed companies, which have reported earnings so far, contracted by -0.82% in January-March period, a 21-quarter low. Net sales of these companies in March quarter last fiscal grew 14.74% while it was 5.12% in December quarter of FY20. Aggregate net profit growth of these companies was at -0.50% in Q4 from 7.02% in preceding quarter and -5.09% in March quarter last fiscal, according to data provider Capitaline. Net profit is adjusted against one time profit or loss and the earnings review excludes banks, financial services and oil and gas firms as these companies follow a different revenue model.