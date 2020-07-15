Finance ministry on Wednesday said that lowering the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on hand sanitisers from 18% can only help imports and not the domestic producers who will be saddled with unusable tax credits.

The ministry said in a statement that sanitisers are disinfectants like soaps and anti-bacterial liquids all of which attract the standard rate of 18% GST. The inputs used in producing hand sanitisers such as chemicals, the services that go into it and the packaging material too attract an 18% duty. Reducing the tax rate on sanitisers will lead to a situation where the tax outgo on the final product will be less than the taxes paid on inputs, leading to the requirement of tax refunds to the producer. This anomaly, known as inverted duty structure, has been a head ache for both central and state authorities for some time. Such unused input tax credit will remain a burden for local producers, while imports which do not have such anomaly will have an edge over domestic producers, according to the government’s argument.

“Lower GST rates help imports by making them cheaper. This is against the nation’s policy on Atmanirbhar Bharat. Consumers would also eventually not benefit from the lower GST rate if domestic manufacturing suffers on account of inverted duty structure," the ministry said.

The clarification comes after the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) said that sanitisers are taxable at 18% as disinfectant rather than as medicament attracting 12%. According to Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY, the government has clearly provided its view that hand sanitizers are disinfectants and would attract 18% GST. “Now, it is for the industry to accept the view of the government or if they disagree, then litigate it before the courts," said Jain.

