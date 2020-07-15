The ministry said in a statement that sanitisers are disinfectants like soaps and anti-bacterial liquids all of which attract the standard rate of 18% GST. The inputs used in producing hand sanitisers such as chemicals, the services that go into it and the packaging material too attract an 18% duty. Reducing the tax rate on sanitisers will lead to a situation where the tax outgo on the final product will be less than the taxes paid on inputs, leading to the requirement of tax refunds to the producer. This anomaly, known as inverted duty structure, has been a head ache for both central and state authorities for some time. Such unused input tax credit will remain a burden for local producers, while imports which do not have such anomaly will have an edge over domestic producers, according to the government’s argument.