Home >News >India >Low-intensity earthquake hits parts of Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit the Rohini area in Delhi at 9:54 pm today, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 21:54:04 IST at a depth of 8 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located at 8 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2., Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

