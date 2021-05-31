Low-intensity earthquake hits parts of Delhi1 min read . Updated: 31 May 2021, 10:44 PM IST
- The earthquake occurred at 21:54:04 IST at a depth of 8 kilometers.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit the Rohini area in Delhi at 9:54 pm today, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 21:54:04 IST at a depth of 8 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located at 8 kilometers.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2., Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!