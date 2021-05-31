Low-intensity earthquake hits parts of Delhi

Low-intensity earthquake hits parts of Delhi1 min read . 10:44 PM IST
- The earthquake occurred at 21:54:04 IST at a depth of 8 kilometers.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit the Rohini area in Delhi at 9:54 pm today, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit the Rohini area in Delhi at 9:54 pm today, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 21:54:04 IST at a depth of 8 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located at 8 kilometers.
The earthquake occurred at 21:54:04 IST at a depth of 8 kilometers. The epicentre of the quake was located at 8 kilometers.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2., Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!