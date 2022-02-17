1 min read.Updated: 17 Feb 2022, 07:24 AM ISTLivemint
National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.
A mild intensity earthquake with epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area in Reasi district area shook the valley on Thursday but there was no damage reported due to the tremor.
