Low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitude felt in Jammu and Kashmir

National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.
A mild intensity earthquake with epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area in Reasi district area shook the valley on Thursday but there was no damage reported due to the tremor.
