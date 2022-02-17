Low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitude felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A mild intensity earthquake with epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area in Reasi district area shook the valley on Thursday but there was no damage reported due to the tremor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location:84 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit North-NorthWest Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir at 11:08 am on Wednesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 11:08:13 IST, Lat: 36.18 and Long: 73.31, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 256km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

