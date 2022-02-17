Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitude felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitude felt in Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 07:24 AM IST

  • National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.

A mild intensity earthquake with epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area in Reasi district area shook the valley on Thursday but there was no damage reported due to the tremor.

National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location:84 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit North-NorthWest Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir at 11:08 am on Wednesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 11:08:13 IST, Lat: 36.18 and Long: 73.31, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 256km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

