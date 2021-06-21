An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Arunchal Pradesh's Papumpare on Monday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Papumpare at 06:09 at a depth of 10 kilometres.No casualties have been reported from the incident so far.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukrul district on Sunday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit 20 kilometres northwest of Shirui at 1:22 at a depth of30 kilometres.A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Assam in the early hours of Saturday, the fifth such tremor to hit the northeastern region during the past 24 hours, officials said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 1.07 am, with its epicentre near Tezpur, the headquarter of Sonitpur district, at a depth of 30 kms.

There was no immediate report of injury or damage to property.

The state was rocked by two more quakes, including a 4.1-magnitude one early on Friday, which also had its epicentre in Sonitpur district.

Besides Assam, an earthquake of magnitude 3 with epicentre in Chandel district of Manipur was recorded on Friday, and another 2.6-magnitude tremor with epicentre in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

No loss of life or property has been reported in any of the temblors.

The northeastern region sits over a high seismic zone, making it prone to earthquakes.

A strong 6.4-magnitude quake had shaken Assam on April 28.





