An low-intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Sikkim on early hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 kilometres north of Ravangla.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-01-2022, 03:01:59 IST, Lat: 27.42 & Long: 88.39, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km N of Ravangla, Sikkim," NCS tweeted.

People got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, an official said.

