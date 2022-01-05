Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Low-intensity earthquake strikes Sikkim's Ravangla

Low-intensity earthquake strikes Sikkim's Ravangla

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes
1 min read . 06:41 AM IST Livemint

  • According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 kilometres north of Ravangla

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An low-intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Sikkim on early hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

An low-intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Sikkim on early hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 kilometres north of Ravangla.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 kilometres north of Ravangla.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-01-2022, 03:01:59 IST, Lat: 27.42 & Long: 88.39, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km N of Ravangla, Sikkim," NCS tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-01-2022, 03:01:59 IST, Lat: 27.42 & Long: 88.39, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km N of Ravangla, Sikkim," NCS tweeted.

People got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, an official said.

People got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, an official said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!