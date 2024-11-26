Low-intensity explosion at De’Orra restaurant in Punjab’s Chandigarh

An explosion occurred outside De'Orra - Alehouse and Kitchen in Chandigarh around 3:15 AM. The restaurant was closed, and no injuries were reported. Employees heard the blast, which broke the door's glass, and police were notified. CCTV was not operational during the incident.

26 Nov 2024
A suspicious explosion took place at De'Orra - Alehouse & Kitchen restaurant in Sector 26, Chandigarh (HT Photo) (Representative Image)
A suspicious explosion took place at De’Orra - Alehouse & Kitchen restaurant in Sector 26, Chandigarh (HT Photo) (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

An explosion was reported outside the De'Orra - Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant at Sector 26 in Punjab's Chandigarh in the intervening night of Monday.

Meanwhile, the DSP Dilbag Singh Dhaliwal said, “We got information in the control room that there was some personal problem here. Our Investigating Officer saw glass was broken here. At the present moment, we cannot say anything. The forensic team has arrived. We got the call at around AM. We have just lodged the FIR. We have just started an investigation...”

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday on the explosion, an employee at the restaurant said that the blast took place at around 3.15 am adding that no one was injured as the restaurant was closed at that time.

We came out after listening to a loud explosion. Glasses of the door were broken after which we complained to the police.

"We came out after listening to a loud explosion. Glasses of the door were broken after which we complained to the police. There were 7-8 workers inside the restaurant when the blast took place. No one was injured. CCTV is not working. The incident took place at around 3:15 AM when the restaurant was closed," the employee told ANI.

More details on the incident are awaited.

26 Nov 2024
