A low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal in two days, which will be named as cyclone 'Yaas,' the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

In an official media release, the IMD informed that it is predicted to move North-westwards and reach Odisha - West Bengal coasts around May 26 evening.

Yaas is forming in the Bay of Bengal a few days after the cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea.

The system will be named 'Yaas' once it develops into a cyclone, said IMD.

The release further stated that the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures on the Eastern coast and all the ashore, afloat and aviation units are on high alert.

The development of weather in the Bay of Bengal is being closely monitored and ICG Remote Operating Stations (ROS) in the States/ Union Territories (UTs) of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands are incessantly relaying weather alert messages on MMB radio at regular intervals both in English and in vernacular language to alert Merchant vessels, fishing boats, fisheries survey, Scientific research vessels, Oil rigs, accommodation barges, support vessels for Offshore Development Areas (ODAs), etc.

Ships at anchorage have also been advised to take shelter and necessary safety measures. Navtex warnings are being issued regularly and the International Safety Net (ISN) has been activated to alert the vessels in/ transiting through the area.

Port authorities, Oil rig operators, Shipping, fisheries authorities, and fishermen associations have been informed about the likelihood of cyclone formation, and a close liaison and coordination for the safety of boats, vessels, and fixed platforms are being maintained, said IMD.

ICG's ships warning fishermen, mariners in Bay of Bengal to return to shore

The ships, aircraft and remote stations of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have started warning fishermen and mariners in Bay of Bengal to return to the shores or take shelter at the nearest ports as cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify within the next 72 hours, an official statement said on Thursday.

"As per IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) forecast, a low pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around May 22 (Saturday)," the ICG statement said.

The national forecasting agency also said that though a fishing ban is enforced on the east coast of India, Coast Guard Dornier aircraft and ships at sea are also broadcasting weather warning to fishermen operating at sea about the likely formation of a cyclone and directing them to return to the nearest harbour for safety.

In addition, Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, Life buoys, and lifejackets are standby for undertaking Disaster response operations. Medical teams and ambulances have also been kept standby for swift mobilisation, said IMD.

