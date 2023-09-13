Low-pressure area to cause rain in central India till Saturday: IMD1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:32 PM IST
The low-pressure area is likely to become more marked over the next 24 hours and move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh
A low-pressure area that has formed this morning lies over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. As it is likely to become more marked over the next 24 hours and move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next three days, central India is expected to receive very heavy rainfall.