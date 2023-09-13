Low-pressure area to cause rain in central India till Saturday: IMD

A low-pressure area that has formed this morning lies over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. As it is likely to become more marked over the next 24 hours and move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next three days, central India is expected to receive very heavy rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over south Chhattisgarh tonight and on Thursday; over east Madhya Pradesh between Thursday and Friday; in West Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday; and over Vidarbha during until Saturday," the India Meteorological Department said.

Light or moderate widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is seen over east and west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha till Sunday; and in Chhattisgarh till Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position, parts of east and west India will likely receive heavy rainfall until Sunday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall may cover Odisha on Thursday and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the weekend.

Light or moderate scattered to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As far as rain in South India is concerned, light or moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh tonight and over Telangana till Friday.