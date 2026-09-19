LPG Aadhaar authentication mandatory from October 1: What domestic consumers need to know

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on Saturday that Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) will be mandatory for domestic LPG customers for them to book refills at regulated selling price with applicable subsidy starting 1 October, 2026.

There are 27.43 crore active consumers, out of which around 89.9 per cent have already completed the process, the ministry said.

Those who have completed the authentication process will not need to take any other action and they will continue to receive refills as before.

For consumers who have not completed BAA, subsidised refill booking at the regulated retail selling price will be enabled once authentication is completed.

How to complete BAA 1. The person who delivers your LPG cylinder can do the BAA on the spot on the OMC phone application.

2. You can also visit the LPG distributor's office where the authentication process can be carried out.

3. Customers can also opt to do the process themselves. Customers of Indane can use the IndianOil ONE app. Bharatgas customers will have to use the HelloBPCL app, HP PAY is the app for HP Gas customers. If you wish to understand what is the process to complete self e-KYC, there are tutorial videos on the PMUY portal.

What is a consumer is unwilling to complete BAA? If someone is unwilling or unable to complete the BAA, they will continue to receive LPG, but the choice for the same will have to be registered through the digital channels of the OMCs, which include consumer portals, mobile apps, WhatsApp chatbots and IVRS.

These customers, however, will not receive any subsidy, and will have to pay as per market prices when it comes to 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability, the ministry has said.

Why is authentication essential? The government has said that BAA has become essential in order to ensure subsidised LPG reaches those customers who are genuine and eligible. This will also prevent the diversion of domestic LPG for commercial as well as industrial purposes while removing duplicate or ineligible connections.

The ministry said the implicit subsidy on a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was around ₹210 in September, compared with ₹721 in June. To keep domestic LPG affordable, the government is providing OMC compensation of ₹30,000 crore during FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27.

The initial deadline for authentication was set as 30 June, but was extended several times, with the final deadline being 14 September. Now the government has said it will be mandatory beyond 1 October.