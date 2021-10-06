The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on Wednesday were hiked by ₹15 per cylinder -- the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months.

The new rate of 5kg cylinder is now ₹502. The new rates are effective from today.

Subsidised as well as non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹899.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a report by ANI.

This is the fourth straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by ₹25 per cylinder on October 1.

The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to ₹205 per cylinder.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, the Petrol price on Wednesday was increased by 26-30 paise per litre and diesel by 34-37 paise a litre across the country.

