The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on Wednesday were hiked by 15 per cylinder -- the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months.

The new rate of 5kg cylinder is now 502. The new rates are effective from today.

Subsidised as well as non-subsidised LPG now costs 899.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a report by ANI.

This is the fourth straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by 25 per cylinder on October 1.

The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to 205 per cylinder.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, the Petrol price on Wednesday was increased by 26-30 paise per litre and diesel by 34-37 paise a litre across the country.

 

