LPG crisis: BPCL urges customers not to panic amid shortage worries — ‘We are here to keep your kitchen running’

LPG crisis panic: Amid a nationwide panic regarding a potential LPG cylinder supply shortage due to the US-Iran war in the Middle East, state-owned oil and gas company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has urged curstomer to not panic. The conflict in the Middle East and a blanket block on the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has created a supply shortage in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and domestic LPG users are panicked by the development especially after the LPG price hike earlier this month.

In a post on X on Wednesday, BPCL said that it has sufficient LPG supplies and assured customers that they will receive their cylinders.

“There’s no need to panic. Bharat Petroleum has sufficient LPG supplies in place, and customers will receive their cylinders as scheduled,” it said.

The government-owned gas company urged customers to book their LPG cylinder through available options to avoid rush.

“We are actively ensuring smooth distribution across our network so that households continue to receive uninterrupted service. Customers are encouraged to use the available booking options and avoid unnecessary rush,” it said.

BPCL also reassured users that its Bharat Gas LPG needs are under control. “Your energy needs are secure, and we are here to keep your kitchens running without disruption.”

The Bharat Gas statement from BPCL comes a day after Indian Oil also issued a similar notice for its Indane gas cylinders, saying, “IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines.”

How to book BPCL Bharat Gas LPG gas cylinder online? You can book a BPCL LPG cylinder online via its website, app, WhatsApp number, SMS or by giving a missed call.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinder on website? To book on Bharat Gas website, go to the link https://my.ebharatgas.com/bharatgas/User/Login and log in using your mobile number or LPG ID. Enter the required details and Submit your booking request.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinder on Bharatgas app? To book on the BPCL app, download the Bharatgas app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. Register with your credentials and log in. Go to the Refill Cylinder option, enter the details and make the payment. After you have placed your order successfully, you will get a confirmation SMS.

How to book BPCL LPG cylinder on WhatsApp, SMS and call? To book Bharat Gas LPG on WhatsApp, save the BPCL Smartline number, 1800224344, in your phone's contact list. Open the chat space on WhatsApp and type ‘Hi’ or ‘Book’. Follow the prompts to book the cylinder. You will get a confirmation SMS after successful booking.

To book Bharat Gas LPG via SMS, type LPG from your registered mobile number and send the message to 7715012345 or 7718012345. You will receive your booking status.