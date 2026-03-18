LPG crisis: BPCL urges customers not to panic amid shortage worries — ‘We are here to keep your kitchen running’

LPG crisis panic: Amid a nationwide panic regarding a potential LPG cylinder supply shortage due to the US-Iran war in the Middle East, state-owned oil and gas company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has urged curstomer to not panic. The conflict in the Middle East and a blanket block on the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has created a supply shortage in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and domestic LPG users are panicked by the development especially after the LPG price hike earlier this month.

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In a post on X on Wednesday, BPCL said that it has sufficient LPG supplies and assured customers that they will receive their cylinders.

“There’s no need to panic. Bharat Petroleum has sufficient LPG supplies in place, and customers will receive their cylinders as scheduled,” it said.

The government-owned gas company urged customers to book their LPG cylinder through available options to avoid rush.

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“We are actively ensuring smooth distribution across our network so that households continue to receive uninterrupted service. Customers are encouraged to use the available booking options and avoid unnecessary rush,” it said.

BPCL also reassured users that its Bharat Gas LPG needs are under control. “Your energy needs are secure, and we are here to keep your kitchens running without disruption.”

The Bharat Gas statement from BPCL comes a day after Indian Oil also issued a similar notice for its Indane gas cylinders, saying, “IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines.”

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How to book BPCL Bharat Gas LPG gas cylinder online? You can book a BPCL LPG cylinder online via its website, app, WhatsApp number, SMS or by giving a missed call.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinder on website? To book on Bharat Gas website, go to the link https://my.ebharatgas.com/bharatgas/User/Login and log in using your mobile number or LPG ID. Enter the required details and Submit your booking request.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinder on Bharatgas app? To book on the BPCL app, download the Bharatgas app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. Register with your credentials and log in. Go to the Refill Cylinder option, enter the details and make the payment. After you have placed your order successfully, you will get a confirmation SMS.

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How to book BPCL LPG cylinder on WhatsApp, SMS and call? To book Bharat Gas LPG on WhatsApp, save the BPCL Smartline number, 1800224344, in your phone's contact list. Open the chat space on WhatsApp and type ‘Hi’ or ‘Book’. Follow the prompts to book the cylinder. You will get a confirmation SMS after successful booking.

To book Bharat Gas LPG via SMS, type LPG from your registered mobile number and send the message to 7715012345 or 7718012345. You will receive your booking status.

You can also book Bharat Gas LPG cylinder by giving a missed call to 7710955555 or 7718012345 from your registered number.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in