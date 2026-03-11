LPG crisis: Check how much 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder costs in your city — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG cylinder prices in India have increased, with domestic gas rising by 60 and commercial by 144. This hike, driven by supply disruptions stemming from the US-Israel war with Iran, is burdening households and restaurants. 

LPG crisis: Check how much 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder costs in your city
LPG crisis: Check how much 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder costs in your city

LPG price hike: Prices of LPG cylinders in India have been increased, making both domestic and commercial cooking gas costlier for consumers and businesses.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder was raised by 60, while the 19 kg commercial cylinder has become costlier by 144 across major cities and states, adding the cost burden for households as well as restaurants.

This hike comes as oil marketing companies (OMCs) factored in the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) supply disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

It is important to note that rates differ from state to state, and also depend on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

LPG cylinder price hike — Check city-wise list

CityDomestic ratesCommercial rates
New Delhi 913 1,884.50
Mumbai 912.50 1,836
Kolkata 939 1,988.50
Chennai 928.50 2,043.50
Hyderabad 965 2,105.50
Lucknow 950.50 2,007
Bengaluru 915.50 1,958
Patna 1,002.50 2,133.50

Source: OMC

This is the second hike in LPG cylinder rates in 11 months after a 50 hike in April 2025, according to multiple reports.

Costs of commercial cylinders and Ujjwala beneficiaries

— Price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by 114.5 each earlier in March. This is used primarily by establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

— The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs 1,883 in Delhi.

— Notably, prices for Ujjwala, the over 10 crore connections given to the poor, remain unchanged, as per a PTI report.

What triggered the LPG crisis?

India is facing a severe LPG supply crisis, triggered by the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. This has happened because India imports 62-67% of its LPG, making it heavily dependent on foreign supplies.

India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, with around 62% imported. Nearly 85-90% of that supply comes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now effectively blocked.

As a result, supplies have been majorly hit. Major Gulf exporters like Iraq and Kuwait have also cut output.

Impact of the LPG shortage

The hospitality and restaurants sector in India is grappling with a growing shortage of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) supply as the government has taken steps to temporarily limit cooking gas cylinders to high priority sectors such as education and hospitals.

Restaurants in major cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai are warning that operations could be disrupted if supplies do not stabilise soon. Industry groups say eateries depend on frequent LPG deliveries and typically do not maintain large reserves, forcing some establishments to cut menus, reduce operating hours or consider temporary closures.

Also Read | Induction cooktops sell out in major cities as LPG crisis deepens in India

Meanwhile, the government has stepped in to manage the LPG crisis by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. This law allows the centre to control how gas cylinders are distributed and to stop people from hoarding or selling them at unfair prices.

