LPG crisis: Delivery cycle for domestic households remains 2.5 days, says Oil Ministry

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday assured the public that panic LPG bookings are unnecessary, as the standard delivery timeframe for households remains 2.5 days. Official measures have successfully boosted LPG production by 25%, the ministry noted.

Furthermore, the Ministry stated that crude oil is currently being obtained via routes that avoid the Strait of Hormuz, with secured supplies now exceeding the volumes originally affected by disruptions.

Due to the expanding conflict in West Asia, which accounts for 30% of India's gas imports, the Oil Ministry issued a gazette notification mandating the diversion of available gas from non-essential sectors to critical users. On 9 March, the Ministry instructed refineries to prioritise LPG output by reducing petrochemical streams and adjusted the refill booking window to 25 days, up from 21.

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on the supply of LPG, the ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the ministry said in the social media post on X.

Simultaneously, Karnataka’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, K H Muniyappa, stated on Wednesday that there is no cause for alarm regarding supplies. He noted that oil providers have guaranteed at least 1 cylinder per household per month. He emphasised that commercial gas would be prioritised for vital services, such as student hostels and hospitals, while calling on convention centres and hotels to cooperate.

Politically, some Congress leaders and Ministers sought to hold the central government accountable for the shortage, whereas the BJP criticised the ruling party for "politicising" a crisis caused by US-Iran tensions.

"Due to the US-Iran war, vessels are not coming; they have been stopped. Along with our secretary and commissioner, I held a meeting with oil companies -- BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil and GAIL. There is no issue with domestic gas; one cylinder will last a family a minimum of 25 days and will be supplied. There will be an option to supply more cylinders if the war stops," Muniyappa said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also criticised the Centre on Wednesday for the supply constraints. She claimed the Union government implemented restrictions without first securing sufficient petroleum and cooking gas reserves. Speaking to ABP Ananda, Banerjee argued that the government should have finalised these reserves before introducing "measures that triggered anxiety among consumers."

"The central government should have first ensured enough reserves of LPG, oil and gas. Without that, they imposed restrictions sans proper planning to tackle the situation," she said.

