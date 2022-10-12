LPG cylinder: Govt to give ₹22,000 crore to PSU oil companies to cover losses1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 04:00 PM IST
The Indian government has approved a one-time grant of ₹22,000 crore to state run fuel retailers for selling cooking gas (LPG) at below market rates, Information Minister Anurag Thakur told a news conference on Wednesday. The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on Wednesday, approved the one-time grant to three oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Thakur told a news briefing.