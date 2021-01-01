LPG cylinder: New missed call booking facility launched. Here's how it works

Pradhan talked about the power of technology in making the life of common man easy. He lauded the distribution efforts of the OMCs, especially the Delivery boys- the ‘Corona warriors’, who showed guts and sincerity to supply the LPG at the doorsteps of the people without any interruption, even in the time of pandemic. He said that when the whole world, irrespective of its resources or prosperity, suffered due to Corona, India fought back under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who mobilized the whole country, and presented a new model for the world.