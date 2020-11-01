LPG cylinder new rules: Need to share OTP for home delivery from today

If you are Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinder subscriber? Have you been getting your LPG cylinder home-delivered? Please take note of this new rule that implies from today. From today (November 1), customers will be required to furnish a one-time password (OTP) to get their LPG Cylinders home delivered. Oil companies will implement Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers opting for home delivery of LPG Cylinders. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), as a pilot project is already underway in Jaipur in Rajasthan. It will be implemented in 100 smart cities first.

Customers who want home delivery of their LPG cylinders will get a code on their registered mobile number. Successful delivery of LPG Cylinders will only take place when the customers provide the OTP Code to the delivery person.

One who fails to implement this new delivery system will face difficulty in ordering your gas cylinders. Subscribers won’t be able to take gas cylinder from a delivery boy without confirming OTP.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking across the country for customer convenience. The common booking number for LPG refills for the whole country is 7718955555. It is available 24x7 for the customers.

"The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said in its release

