Online LPG cylinder bookings rise to 90%; no dry-outs reported, says govt; second LPG vessel docks at Gujarat port

Amid the escalating conflict between Iran and the US-Israel coalition, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Tuesday that the supply of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) continues to be monitored across the country in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation.

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The Oil Ministry revealed that online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84% to around 90% and delivery authentication code (DAC) coverage has expanded from 53% before the Middle East crisis to about 72% to prevent diversion of cylinders at the distributor level.

The ministry further said that no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships, and “Several States and UTs, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur and Maharashtra have issued orders to allocate non-domestic LPG in line with Government of India guidelines.”

According to an official statement, the domestic LPG production at refineries has increased by about 36%.

Asia is the most exposed, as it relies heavily on imported fuel, much of which is shipped through the now-blocked Strait of Hormuz. The narrow passage offshore from Iran is the main route for shipping a fifth of global trade in crude oil and liquified natural gas.

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As reserves deplete, the central government implemented stricter regulations last week on natural and cooking gas while intensifying diplomatic talks with Iran to ensure safe transit for Indian vessels.

The future of over 20 Indian ships and hundreds of personnel stranded in the Gulf remains uncertain as the Strait of Hormuz stays blocked by Middle East hostilities.

Tehran, reacting to US-Israeli strikes, has nearly stopped all maritime flow through this vital passage, which typically handles roughly 20% of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) volume.

India currently ranks as the world's fourth-largest LNG importer and the second-largest consumer of LPG.

Indian vessel arrives at Vadinar for LPG ship-to-ship transfer The Indian-flagged tanker Nanda Devi reached Vadinar, Jamnagar, early Tuesday to begin a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of LPG.

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Transporting a cargo of 46,500 metric tons, the ship arrived at 2:30 AM and is currently stationed within the anchorage zone.

Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, verified the vessel's arrival and the upcoming maritime manoeuvres.

Singh told ANI: “It has arrived this morning. So Nanda Devi vessel has arrived at 2.30 AM and it has come with a parcel size of 46,500 metric tons of LPG. Now it has come here for a ship-to-ship transfer.”

Also Read | Iran War: 2 LPG Tankers Head To India After Crossing Hormuz Amid Gas Crisis

The procedure is set to occur between the anchorage and the high seas, involving a secondary craft. The chairman noted that the daughter ship, BW Birch, has also arrived on-site to assist with the offloading. Logistics for the operation, such as deploying fenders and essential hardware, commenced immediately after the vessels' arrival.

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"The daughter vessel is BW Birch. So that vessel has also arrived. The equipment for the ship-to-ship transfer are being arranged by 1 o'clock in the afternoon. So it will be placed alongside and the operation will start at around 3," Singh said.

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