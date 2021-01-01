LPG cylinder price: Here is how much you pay for cooking gas in your city

The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was left unchanged at existing levels on January 1, 2021, following two hikes of a cumulative ₹ 100 per cylinder in each of the four metros. However, commercial customers will have to pa an additional ₹17 per cylinder.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder remained at ₹ 694 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, out of the four metros, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg gas cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will now cost ₹694, while it will be ₹720.50 in Kolkata, and ₹710 in Chennai.

Consumers of the commercial cylinders will pay ₹1349 in Delhi, ₹1410 in Kolkata, ₹1297.50 in Kolkata and ₹1463.50 in Chennai.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros effective 1st January 2021.

Delhi - ₹694

Kolkata - ₹720.50

Mumbai - ₹694

Chennai - ₹710

The rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are reviewed on a monthly basis and any changes effected on the first day of each month. Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes

The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. The user has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

