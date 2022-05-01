Oil marketing companies (OMC) have hiked the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by around ₹102 with immediate effect.

In the national capital, the 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs 2355.50 in Delhi against the previous level, ₹ ₹2253 per cylinder. In Mumbai, commercial LPG price was hiked to ₹2,307 from ₹2205 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹2,455 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of ₹2,351, At the same time, instead of ₹2,406, a customer will have to spend ₹2,508 in Chennai from today. Meanwhile, 5kg LPG cylinder is priced at ₹655 now in the national capital.

The increase in prices comes on the back of the increase in global energy prices amid the Ukraine crisis and supply concerns.

But there is a relief that this increase in prices has not happened in domestic LPG cylinders, but in commercial gas cylinders.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by ₹50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.