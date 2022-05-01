OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  LPG cylinder price hike: Commercial LPG price hiked by 102 per cylinder
Listen to this article

Oil marketing companies (OMC) have hiked the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by around 102 with immediate effect.

In the national capital, the 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs 2355.50 in Delhi against the previous level, 2253 per cylinder. In Mumbai, commercial LPG price was hiked to 2,307 from 2205 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out 2,455 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of 2,351, At the same time, instead of 2,406, a customer will have to spend 2,508 in Chennai from today. Meanwhile, 5kg LPG cylinder is priced at 655 now in the national capital.

The increase in prices comes on the back of the increase in global energy prices amid the Ukraine crisis and supply concerns.

But there is a relief that this increase in prices has not happened in domestic LPG cylinders, but in commercial gas cylinders.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by 50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout