LPG cylinder price hike: Commercial LPG price hiked by 102 per cylinder

In the national capital, the 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs 2355.50 in Delhi against the previous level, ₹ ₹2253 per cylinder. In Mumbai, commercial LPG price was hiked to ₹2,307 from ₹2205 per cylinder. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹2,455 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of ₹2,351, At the same time, instead of ₹2,406, a customer will have to spend ₹2,508 in Chennai from today. Meanwhile, 5kg LPG cylinder is priced at ₹655 now in the national capital.