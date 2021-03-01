Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices have been increased by ₹25 each on Monday. If you live in Delhi, you will now have to shell out ₹819 for a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder as against ₹794 at which they were supplied on Sunday.

The new price in Kolkata is ₹845, the highest among the four major metros. In Mumbai, the cylinder now costs ₹819 and in Chennai ₹835. In Hyderabad, it is ₹871.50 ( ₹821.50).

The fourth upward revision in just four weeks has made the cooking gas refills dearer by ₹125 each for households. Since February, cooking gas rates in Delhi have been hiked for the fourth time. The prices were first hiked by ₹25 on February 4 and then by ₹50 on February 14. On February 25, the prices were once again hiked by ₹25.

In December, the price of domestic cylinders had increased by ₹100 each. National oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL had then increased the price by ₹50 twice.

LPG cylinder prices were left untouched in January. The latest revision translates into a ₹225 hike in the cooking gas prices within four months.

The hike comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices have been rising in India amid price rise in global market.

