Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices have been increased by 25 each on Monday. If you live in Delhi, you will now have to shell out 819 for a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder as against 794 at which they were supplied on Sunday.

The new price in Kolkata is 845, the highest among the four major metros. In Mumbai, the cylinder now costs 819 and in Chennai 835. In Hyderabad, it is 871.50 ( 821.50).

The fourth upward revision in just four weeks has made the cooking gas refills dearer by 125 each for households. Since February, cooking gas rates in Delhi have been hiked for the fourth time. The prices were first hiked by 25 on February 4 and then by 50 on February 14. On February 25, the prices were once again hiked by 25.

In December, the price of domestic cylinders had increased by 100 each. National oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL had then increased the price by 50 twice.

LPG cylinder prices were left untouched in January. The latest revision translates into a 225 hike in the cooking gas prices within four months.

The hike comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices have been rising in India amid price rise in global market.

