LPG cylinder price hiked for the third time in a month. Check latest rates

LPG cylinder price hiked for the third time in a month. Check latest rates1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 12:18 PM IST
LPG prices were increased this month first by ₹25 on February 4 and by ₹50 on February 15.
The oil marketing companies on Thursday again hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas domestic gas cylinder by ₹25 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs ₹794 as against ₹769.00 at which they were supplied on Wednesday.
This is the third hike in February. LPG cylinde prices were increased this month first by ₹25 on February 4 and by ₹50 on February 15.
Long bets on Indian rupee hit over three-year high2 min read . 12:09 PM IST
Tamil Nadu bus strike: Transport unions observe strike over wage, other issuess1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April1 min read . 11:45 AM IST
Facebook now required to pay for news in Australia, other countries may follow suit: 10 points3 min read . 11:25 AM IST
The new price in Kolkata is ₹820 ( ₹795). In Mumbai, the cylinder now costs ₹794 ( ₹769.00) and in Chennai ₹810 ( ₹785.00). In Hyderabad, it is ₹.846.50 ( ₹821.50).
The new hike translates into ₹200 increase in three months for domestic LPG gas cylinder. In December, the price of domestic cylinders had increased by ₹100 each. The cylinder prices were left untouched in January.
LPG prices are determined based on the international product – propane and butane.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.