State-owned oil firms say they have hiked LPG prices on account of an increase in international oil prices. Photo:Sanjeev Verma/HT (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
LPG cylinder price hiked for the third time in a month. Check latest rates

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 12:18 PM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

LPG prices were increased this month first by 25 on February 4 and by 50 on February 15.

The oil marketing companies on Thursday again hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas domestic gas cylinder by 25 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs 794 as against 769.00 at which they were supplied on Wednesday.

This is the third hike in February. LPG cylinde prices were increased this month first by 25 on February 4 and by 50 on February 15.

The new price in Kolkata is 820 ( 795). In Mumbai, the cylinder now costs 794 ( 769.00) and in Chennai 810 ( 785.00). In Hyderabad, it is .846.50 ( 821.50).

The new hike translates into 200 increase in three months for domestic LPG gas cylinder. In December, the price of domestic cylinders had increased by 100 each. The cylinder prices were left untouched in January.

LPG prices are determined based on the international product – propane and butane.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

