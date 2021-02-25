Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >LPG cylinder price hiked for the third time in a month. Check latest rates
State-owned oil firms say they have hiked LPG prices on account of an increase in international oil prices. Photo:Sanjeev Verma/HT

LPG cylinder price hiked for the third time in a month. Check latest rates

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

LPG prices were increased this month first by 25 on February 4 and by 50 on February 15.

The oil marketing companies on Thursday again hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas domestic gas cylinder by 25 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs 794 as against 769.00 at which they were supplied on Wednesday.

The oil marketing companies on Thursday again hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas domestic gas cylinder by 25 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs 794 as against 769.00 at which they were supplied on Wednesday.

This is the third hike in February. LPG cylinde prices were increased this month first by 25 on February 4 and by 50 on February 15.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Long bets on Indian rupee hit over three-year high

2 min read . 12:09 PM IST

Tamil Nadu bus strike: Transport unions observe strike over wage, other issuess

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST

Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April

1 min read . 11:45 AM IST

Facebook now required to pay for news in Australia, other countries may follow suit: 10 points

3 min read . 11:25 AM IST

This is the third hike in February. LPG cylinde prices were increased this month first by 25 on February 4 and by 50 on February 15.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Long bets on Indian rupee hit over three-year high

2 min read . 12:09 PM IST

Tamil Nadu bus strike: Transport unions observe strike over wage, other issuess

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST

Same-sex marriages: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing till 20 April

1 min read . 11:45 AM IST

Facebook now required to pay for news in Australia, other countries may follow suit: 10 points

3 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The new price in Kolkata is 820 ( 795). In Mumbai, the cylinder now costs 794 ( 769.00) and in Chennai 810 ( 785.00). In Hyderabad, it is .846.50 ( 821.50).

The new hike translates into 200 increase in three months for domestic LPG gas cylinder. In December, the price of domestic cylinders had increased by 100 each. The cylinder prices were left untouched in January.

LPG prices are determined based on the international product – propane and butane.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.