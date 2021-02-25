LPG cylinder price hiked for the third time in a month. Check latest rates

LPG prices were increased this month first by ₹25 on February 4 and by ₹50 on February 15.

The oil marketing companies on Thursday again hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas domestic gas cylinder by ₹25 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs ₹794 as against ₹769.00 at which they were supplied on Wednesday.

The new price in Kolkata is ₹820 ( ₹795). In Mumbai, the cylinder now costs ₹794 ( ₹769.00) and in Chennai ₹810 ( ₹785.00). In Hyderabad, it is ₹.846.50 ( ₹821.50).

The new hike translates into ₹200 increase in three months for domestic LPG gas cylinder. In December, the price of domestic cylinders had increased by ₹100 each. The cylinder prices were left untouched in January.

LPG prices are determined based on the international product – propane and butane.

