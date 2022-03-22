OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  LPG cylinder price hiked today after five months. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai
Listen to this article

LPG price hike: Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by over 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities from Tuesday. This is the first increase since October 6, 2021.

With the latest price hike, the LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost 949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay 976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to 965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost 987.50.

Earlier today, oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel by over 80 paise a litre after 137 days. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 96.21 per litre today while that of diesel is 87.47 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have increased to 110.82/litre and 95.00per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 105.51 and 90.62 and 102.16 and 92.19 respectively in Chennai.

Petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling. International oil prices were around USD 81-82 a barrel in early November as against USD 114 now.

Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for 669.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs 2003.50.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout