LPG cylinder price hiked today after five months. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai

LPG cylinder price hiked today after five months. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
LPG cylinder price hike: The LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost ₹949.50
LPG price hike: Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by over ₹50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities from Tuesday. This is the first increase since October 6, 2021.
With the latest price hike, the LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost ₹949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay ₹976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to ₹965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost ₹987.50.
Earlier today, oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel by over 80 paise a litre after 137 days. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹96.21 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹87.47 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have increased to ₹110.82/litre and ₹95.00per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹105.51 and ₹90.62 and ₹102.16 and ₹92.19 respectively in Chennai.
Petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling. International oil prices were around USD 81-82 a barrel in early November as against USD 114 now.
Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost ₹349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for ₹669.
The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹2003.50.
