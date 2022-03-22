LPG cylinder price hiked today after five months. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Earlier today, oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel by over 80 paise a litre after 137 days. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹96.21 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹87.47 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have increased to ₹110.82/litre and ₹95.00per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹105.51 and ₹90.62 and ₹102.16 and ₹92.19 respectively in Chennai.

