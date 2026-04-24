LPG cylinder price on 24 April: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

Cooking fuel rates remained unchanged across major Indian cities on 24 April, even as global oil prices extended gains for a fifth straight day. While household LPG prices have only been revised once, commercial cooking gas rates were adjusted twice in the last few months.

Notably, the Centre raised the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder by ₹60 in March. However, no rate revisions have been made since, keeping domestic LPG prices stable throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April. The double hike hit restaurants, eateries, and other businesses hard, since they rely on cooking fuel for their day-to-day operations.

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The price hikes comes after the onset of conflict in West Asia on 28 February, which is now in its eighth week. The tensions between the US and Iran led to a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for energy supplies, thereby disrupting oil supplies.

Govt hikes rates of industrial diesel, premium petrol, jet-fuel As petrol and diesel prices remain relatively stable during the period due to government intervention and excise duty cut, other fuels such as aviation turbine fuel (ATF), industrial diesel and premium petrol have seen noticeable increases.

The price of premium petrol was increased by ₹2.35 per litre from March 20, according to media reports. “Prices of Bharat Petroleum’s Speed, Hindustan Petroleum’s Power, and Indian Oil’s XP95 have been increased by ₹2.09– ₹2.35/litre,” according to news agency ANI.

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Indian state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have sharply raised industrial diesel prices, with increases of over ₹22 per litre, according to Mint. This was also announced in March.

Meanwhile, the price of ATF or jet fuel was more than doubled to a record ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre in March. However, the government passed an increase of 25% to domestic airlines in a bid to shield airfares.

Check city-wise LPG rates on 24 April

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50

What measures did India take to shield households from rising energy costs? According to Reuters, India plans to review its fuel exports if needed to ensure availability in the local markets. It is also assessing fuel-supply requests from its neighbouring countries and will approve exports only if it has surplus volumes.

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The government has also barred consumers with piped natural gas from retaining or refilling LPG cylinders and has invoked emergency powers directing refiners to maximise LPG production, widely used for cooking.

Apart from that, the centre is also nudging households and industries to shift to alternative energy sources, aimed at easing pressure on domestic fuel supplies and reducing dependence on imports. This development comes after global crude oil prices surged past $100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.

"There is pressure on LPG and that’s why repeated requests have been made to consumers to shift to other available energy sources—PNG or electric cookstoves,” Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said at a media briefing on Monday.