LPG cylinder price on 26 April: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, today

With US-Iran negotiations are again on hold, the war in West Asia continues to disrupt cooking gas LPG supplies. domestic LPG prices remained unchanged on 26 April, which have been revised once since the start of the US-Iran war on 28 February. Meanwhile, commercial cooking gas rates underwent revisions twice in the last two months.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by ₹60 in March and the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹144 in the same month. Following the monthly revision in April, commercial LPG cylinder price increased by nearly ₹200.

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Chack latest domestic and commercial LPG rates in your city

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG(19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,208.50 ( +220.00 ) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,031.00 ( +195.00 ) Chennai ₹ 928.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,246.50 ( +203.00 ) Gurugram ₹ 921.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,096.50 ( +195.00 ) Noida ₹ 910.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,161.00 ( +203.00 ) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,245.00 ( +216.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,099.50 ( +195.00 ) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,320.50 ( +215.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,106.00 ( +193.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,201.00 ( +194.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,353.50 ( +220.00 ) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,112.00 ( +200.00 )

‘Commercial LPG allocation increased to about 70% of pre-crisis levels’ The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a statement on Saturday suggesting that the government has ensured "100% supply" of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG. The Ministry provided a detailed update on key sectors while it urged citizens to avoid panic buying amid the evolving West Asia situation.

"Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has ensured that 100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport)," the press release said.

The advisory further noted that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel across the country amid energy supply concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which one-fifth of oil and liquified natural gas export takes place. Emphasizing that "regular retail prices for Petrol and Diesel are unchanged and there is no price increase at PSU OMCs Retail Outlets", the government “advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability.”

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Also Read | LPG cylinder price today: Domestic and commercial gas rates on 25 April

According to the releases, online bookings have surged to nearly 99 per cent and at the same time, “Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to more than 94.5%” to prevent diversion.

According to the releases, online bookings have surged to nearly 99 per cent and at the same time, “Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to more than 94.5%” to prevent diversion. On its PNG setup expansion drive, the Centre said more than 5.36 lakh PNG connections have been activated since March, "Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available," to ease pressure on LPG demand. To support domestic consumption, domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased, it added.

Elaborating on the status of commercial LPG supply, the Ministry said. “Total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70% of pre-crisis levels,” with priority given to essential sectors such as hospitals, pharma, agriculture and steel.

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US-Iran peace talks in limbo after Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan After Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan on Saturday, the prospects for direct negotiations between United States and Tehran to end the eight-week war remain slim. The Iranian diplomat met mediators in Islamabad ahead of planned talks over the weekend with US delegation. According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the top diplomat left the city after revealing Iran’s “observations" in a 2-hour meeting.

The Saturday peace talks failed to materialize, marking a new setback to peace prospects as US President Donald Trump cancelled US envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner's trip to Iran war mediator after the latest development.

According to analysts, India, the world's third-largest oil buyer, has ramped up purchases of Russian oil and revived alternate supplies from Africa, Iran and Venezuela amid sharp crude shortfall from the crisis-ridden Middle East region, AFP reported. While India grapples with disruptions to cooking gas supplies amid heavy import dependence, fuel imports from Russia rose sharply in the previous two months. Refiners imported an average of nearly 1.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, AFP reported citing data of trade intelligence firm Kpler.

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