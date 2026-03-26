LPG cylinder price on 26 March: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru today?

India relies on imports for 60 per cent of its LPG demand, the majority of which comes from Gulf nations, which have been impacted the most since the Iran war.

The disruption to liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to India's largest supplier's facilities in Qatar being hit by the war has led to prioritisation of the fuel for domestic users and CNG.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has forced India to pivot.

While the war in West Asia has disrupted crude oil, LNG and LPG supply chains, India, with its diversified sourcing, has been able to secure enough supplies of crude oil (the raw material used to make fuels like petrol and diesel) from West Africa, Latin America and the US.

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However, the government is prioritising supplies to domestic household kitchens and curtailing usage by commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants by at least half.

“The central government, through its policy measures, has managed to keep the impact of the shortage very limited,” the BJP said in a statement.

Also Read | OMCs assure Indians of ‘adequate’ fuel stocks amid panic buying

Change in LPG prices: The government has hiked the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60, while the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder increased by ₹144 in early March across major cities.

No revisions have been made since.

City Domestic LPG cylinder prices Commercial LPG cylinder prices New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1,884.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1,988.50 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2,105.50 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50

Also Read | Households near PNG networks must switch from LPG in 3 months

LPG supply to be cut off if…: Govt order Centre on Tuesday said that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply to households will be discontinued if consumers fail to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) despite availability.

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The order, issued on 24 March, also set a deadline, requiring consumers to obtain a PNG connection in areas where it is feasible to do so.

The move is aimed at freeing up LPG supplies from areas with pipeline connectivity and diverting them to regions lacking such infrastructure, while promoting "fuel diversification" amid global supply disruptions.

Centre advises against ‘panic booking’ Centre assured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country, and urged them not to believe rumours circulating on social media or resort to panic buying.

"Reports circulating in sections of the news and on social media about changes in LPG refill booking norms are incorrect,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

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It said that there is no change in LPG refill booking norms.

Minimum gap between two refill bookings remains: – 25 days in urban areas

– 45 days in rural areas

These timelines continue as per existing guidelines. “Please, avoid panic booking. There is adequate LPG availability to meet demand.”

‘No shortage of LPG cylinders’ in Delhi Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told the assembly that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the national capital.

"I would like to inform the citizens and the entire House that no rumours regarding LPG distribution in Delhi should be encouraged. With the festive season approaching, I want to assure the entire House that not even for a single day or a single hour will there be any shortage anywhere," he said.

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The department is working with full vigilance to curb black marketing and ensure smooth supply, the minister said.