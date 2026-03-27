LPG cylinder price on 27 March: Check domestic and commercial gas prices in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad today

India’s energy security is facing a significant stress test as the conflict involving Iran disrupts key supply chains. With 60% of India’s LPG sourced from the Gulf, the war has forced a strategic pivot to protect domestic consumers.

Following hits to major facilities in Qatar, India’s top supplier, the government has been forced to prioritise liquefied natural gas (LNG) for household use and CNG transport.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has effectively severed traditional shipping routes, necessitating a complete overhaul of maritime logistics.

Despite the volatility in West Asia, India has successfully mitigated crude oil shortages. By leveraging a diversified sourcing strategy, the country has secured steady supplies from West Africa, Latin America, and the US to keep petrol and diesel production stable.

“The central government, through its policy measures, has managed to keep the impact of the shortage very limited,” the BJP said in a statement.

Change in LPG prices: The government has hiked the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60, while the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder increased by ₹144 in early March across major cities.

No revisions have been made since.

City Domestic LPG cylinder prices Commercial LPG cylinder prices New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1,884.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1,988.50 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2,105.50 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50

India has 60 days of fuel stocks: Centre India has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, the government said on Thursday, adding that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG. It dismissed reports of shortages as a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.

India has structurally assured domestic fuel availability and continues to supply refined fuels to over 150 countries, the ministry said in a statement. "Every Indian refinery (which turn crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel) is running at over 100 per cent utilisation," it said.

Indian oil companies have already tied up crude oil supplies for the next 60 days, the ministry said. “There is no supply gap.”

India, it said, has 74 days of total crude oil and fuel stocking capacity.

"Actual stock cover is around 60 days right now (including crude stocks, products stocks and the dedicated strategic storage in caverns) even as we are on the 27th day of the Middle East crisis," it said.

"Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen, regardless of what happens globally."

LPG supplies are also sufficient, it said, with domestic production increased and import requirements reduced. Additional cargoes have been secured from multiple countries, ensuring steady availability.

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