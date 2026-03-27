LPG cylinder price on 27 March: Check domestic and commercial gas prices in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad today

India’s energy security is facing a significant stress test as the conflict involving Iran disrupts key supply chains. With 60% of India’s LPG sourced from the Gulf, the war has forced a strategic pivot to protect domestic consumers.

Following hits to major facilities in Qatar, India’s top supplier, the government has been forced to prioritise liquefied natural gas (LNG) for household use and CNG transport.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has effectively severed traditional shipping routes, necessitating a complete overhaul of maritime logistics.

Advertisement

Despite the volatility in West Asia, India has successfully mitigated crude oil shortages. By leveraging a diversified sourcing strategy, the country has secured steady supplies from West Africa, Latin America, and the US to keep petrol and diesel production stable.

“The central government, through its policy measures, has managed to keep the impact of the shortage very limited,” the BJP said in a statement.

Change in LPG prices: The government has hiked the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60, while the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder increased by ₹144 in early March across major cities.

No revisions have been made since.

Advertisement

City Domestic LPG cylinder prices Commercial LPG cylinder prices New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1,884.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1,988.50 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2,105.50 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50

India has 60 days of fuel stocks: Centre India has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, the government said on Thursday, adding that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG. It dismissed reports of shortages as a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.

India has structurally assured domestic fuel availability and continues to supply refined fuels to over 150 countries, the ministry said in a statement. "Every Indian refinery (which turn crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel) is running at over 100 per cent utilisation," it said.

Advertisement

Indian oil companies have already tied up crude oil supplies for the next 60 days, the ministry said. “There is no supply gap.”

India, it said, has 74 days of total crude oil and fuel stocking capacity.

"Actual stock cover is around 60 days right now (including crude stocks, products stocks and the dedicated strategic storage in caverns) even as we are on the 27th day of the Middle East crisis," it said.

"Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen, regardless of what happens globally."

LPG supplies are also sufficient, it said, with domestic production increased and import requirements reduced. Additional cargoes have been secured from multiple countries, ensuring steady availability.

Also Read | Households near PNG networks must switch from LPG in 3 months

LPG supply to be cut off if…: Govt order Centre said that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply to households will be discontinued if consumers fail to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) despite availability.

Advertisement

The order, issued on 24 March, also set a deadline, requiring consumers to obtain a PNG connection in areas where it is feasible to do so.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer