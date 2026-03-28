LPG cylinder price on 28 March: Check domestic and commercial gas prices in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad today

India’s energy security is coming under pressure as the conflict between the United States and Iran disrupts key supply chains across West Asia. With 60% of the country's Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sourced from the Gulf region, the crisis has prompted authorities to reassess supply strategies to safeguard domestic consumers from price fluctuations and shortage of supplies.

After major facilities in Qatar, India’s top supplier, were hit, the government has been forced to prioritise LPG for household consumption and critical sectors to ensure the essential demand is met.

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Meanwhile, the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has effectively severed traditional shipping routes, necessitating a complete overhaul of maritime logistics. The disruption comes after Tehran imposed a blockade on the Strait, which is a key route through which a fifth of the world's crude oil and gas shipments pass.

How much did LPG rates change? The government had increased the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders earlier this month amid supply disruptions.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60, while the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder increased by ₹144 across major cities.

No revisions have been made since.

LPG cylinder prices in major cities on March 28 Here are the city-wise rates of LPG cylinder in major metro cities of the country on Saturday, March 28, 2026:

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City Domestic LPG cylinder prices Commercial LPG cylinder prices New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1,884.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 1,836 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1,988.50 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,043.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2,105.50 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,007 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 1,958 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,133.50

Govt hikes commercial LPG allocations to 70% of pre-war levels In another major move to ensure undisrupted fuel supply, the central government on Friday increased commercial LPG allocations to states by 20%, raising the quota to 70% of pre-war levels to meet industrial requirements, including steel and automobiles.

In a letter to state chief secretaries, Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal asserted that the additional supply of cooking fuel should be prioritised for labour-intensive industries such as steel, automobiles, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics, which support other essential sectors.

LPG crisis in India Parts of India continues to faces LPG shortage as cooking fuel supply tightens. On the same lines, the Centre also notified on Wednesday that supply "continues to be affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation", though no dry-outs have been reported and cylinder deliveries are continuing as normal.

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The government is also pushing households and commercial users to switch to piped natural gas (PNG), which is considered to be a more convenient alternative that is both domestically produced and sourced through diversified supply.

Meanwhile, the government said on Thursday that India has about 60 days of fuel stock cover left, adding that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG. It dismissed reports of shortages as a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying.

"Actual stock cover is around 60 days right now (including crude stocks, products stocks and the dedicated strategic storage in caverns) even as we are on the 27th day of the Middle East crisis," it said.

"Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen, regardless of what happens globally."

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The government also assured that LPG supplies are sufficient, with domestic production increased and import requirements reduced. Additional cargoes have been secured from multiple countries, ensuring steady availability.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.