LPG cylinder price on 30 April: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

LPG prices are at focus as media reports suggest a fresh revision in LPG prices from May 1, though there is no official update on the new rates yet. So far, domestic LPG prices have only been revised once, while commercial cooking gas rates were adjusted twice in the last few months.

A hike in LPG prices may be announced on Friday, May 1, given that oil companies typically announce price revisions at the start of the month, and global crude markets also remain volatile.

As the government rolls out tighter checks on the use and distribution of cooking gas, reports have also suggested that new LPG cylinder rules are under discussion, Mint reported earlier.

Hikes in LPG prices so far The Centre raised the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder by ₹60 in March. However, no rate revisions have been made since, keeping domestic LPG prices stable throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April. The double hike hit restaurants, eateries, and other businesses hard, since they rely on cooking fuel for their day-to-day operations.

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The price hikes come after the onset of conflict in West Asia on 28 February. The tensions between the US and Iran led to a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for energy supplies, thereby disrupting oil supplies.

In view of the situation, the centre has nudged households and industries to shift to alternative energy sources, aimed at easing pressure on domestic fuel supplies and reducing dependence on imports. This development comes after global crude oil prices surged past $100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50

Govt increased the rate of industrial diesel, premium petrol, and jet-fuel Aviation turbine fuel (ATF), industrial diesel and premium petrol have seen noticeable increases over the past few months. In the meantime, petrol and diesel prices have remained relatively stable due to government intervention and excise duty cut.

The price of premium petrol was increased by ₹2.35 per litre from March 20, according to media reports. “Prices of Bharat Petroleum’s Speed, Hindustan Petroleum’s Power, and Indian Oil’s XP95 have been increased by ₹2.09– ₹2.35/litre,” according to news agency ANI.

Indian state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have sharply raised industrial diesel prices, with increases of over ₹22 per litre, according to Mint. This was also announced in March.