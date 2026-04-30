LPG cylinder price on 30 April: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

LPG prices are at focus as media reports suggest a fresh revision in LPG prices from May 1, though there is no official update on the new rates yet. So far, domestic LPG prices have only been revised once, while commercial cooking gas rates were adjusted twice in the last few months.
A hike in LPG prices may be announced on Friday, May 1, given that oil companies typically announce price revisions at the start of the month, and global crude markets also remain volatile.
As the government rolls out tighter checks on the use and distribution of cooking gas, reports have also suggested that new LPG cylinder rules are under discussion, Mint reported earlier.
The Centre raised the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder by ₹60 in March. However, no rate revisions have been made since, keeping domestic LPG prices stable throughout the country.
Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April. The double hike hit restaurants, eateries, and other businesses hard, since they rely on cooking fuel for their day-to-day operations.
The price hikes come after the onset of conflict in West Asia on 28 February. The tensions between the US and Iran led to a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for energy supplies, thereby disrupting oil supplies.
In view of the situation, the centre has nudged households and industries to shift to alternative energy sources, aimed at easing pressure on domestic fuel supplies and reducing dependence on imports. This development comes after global crude oil prices surged past $100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.
|City
|Domestic (14.2 Kg)
|Commercial (19 Kg)
|New Delhi
|₹913.00
|₹2,078.50
|Kolkata
|₹939.00
|₹2,208.50
|Mumbai
|₹912.50
|₹2,031.00
|Chennai
|₹928.50
|₹2,246.50
|Gurgaon
|₹921.50
|₹2,096.50
|Noida
|₹910.50
|₹2,078.50
|Bengaluru
|₹915.50
|₹2,161.00
|Bhubaneshwar
|₹939.00
|₹2,245.00
|Chandigarh
|₹922.50
|₹2,099.50
|Hyderabad
|₹965.00
|₹2,320.50
|Jaipur
|₹916.50
|₹2,106.00
|Lucknow
|₹950.50
|₹2,201.00
|Patna
|₹1,002.50
|₹2,353.50
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF), industrial diesel and premium petrol have seen noticeable increases over the past few months. In the meantime, petrol and diesel prices have remained relatively stable due to government intervention and excise duty cut.
The price of premium petrol was increased by ₹2.35 per litre from March 20, according to media reports. “Prices of Bharat Petroleum’s Speed, Hindustan Petroleum’s Power, and Indian Oil’s XP95 have been increased by ₹2.09– ₹2.35/litre,” according to news agency ANI.
Indian state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have sharply raised industrial diesel prices, with increases of over ₹22 per litre, according to Mint. This was also announced in March.
Meanwhile, the price of ATF or jet fuel was more than doubled to a record ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre in March. However, the government passed an increase of 25% to domestic airlines in a bid to shield airfares.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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