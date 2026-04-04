LPG cylinder price on 4 April: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged for households today, offering some relief to consumers despite volatility in global energy markets due to tensions in Middle East. However, commercial cooking gas became costly for the second time since the Iran war with US-Israel began in late February.

The first revision of ₹144 in the price of a 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was announced in March, followed by another price hike of around ₹200 on April 1, pushing up costs for restaurants, hotels, and others.

The price rise comes amid supply shortage of energy. A key trigger has been the disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical energy route. The uncertainty around this shipping corridor has tightened supply and increased costs globally, contributing to higher LPG prices.

India imports nearly 60% of its LPG and half of its natural gas needs, with countries in Middle East supplying a major share of these fuels. Now, with up to 90% of LPG imports disrupted, the pressure has become real and immediate for the nation, Mint reported earlier.

No new hikes in domestic LPG rates Notably, the government hiked 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices by ₹60 last month but no changes in rates have been introduced in this month.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi, the cost of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder have been increased by ₹194 and by ₹195 in Mumbai.

Citi-wise updated domestic and commercial LPG prices on April 4

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 ( +220.00 ) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 ( +195.00 ) Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 ( +203.00 ) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 ( +195.00 ) Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 ( +203.00 ) Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 ( +216.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 ( +195.00 ) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 ( +215.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 ( +193.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 ( +194.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50 ( +220.00 )

The latest changes in commercial LPG prices is part of the monthly price update carried out by state-owned oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These companies periodically adjust the prices of ATF and LPG cannisters based on movements in global energy markets.

International oil prices have shot up by almost 50% since the war began due to blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, causing a crunch of energy supplies, especially for import-dependent countries.

Aviation fuel prices see a hike Meanwhile, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were have also been revised in major metro cities on 1 April. The price hike aligns with the recent surge in jet fuel prices globally. These revisions are based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.

In Delhi, ATF is now priced at ₹1,04,927 per kilolitre, while in Kolkata it stands at ₹1,09,450 per kilolitre. Mumbai has recorded ATF prices at ₹98,247 per kilolitre, and Chennai at ₹1,09,873 per kilolitre.

Indian Oil advises againts panic booking Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest oil firm, has advised its customers to avoid panic booking and hoarding of LPG cylinders in view of the recent geopolitical tensions.

The oil firm also assured that the LPG supply in India remains stable and adequate, adding that domestic availability of LPG continues to be the oil company's top priority.

Also Read | Govt steps in after LPG diversion triggers near-crisis in pharma supply chain

Also Read | IndianOil advises against panic booking of LPG cylinders amid global tensions

In a statement, IndianOil said that it was delivering around 28 lakh LPG cylinders daily and nearly 87% of refill bookings are being made through digital platforms. To book a refill of an LPG cylinder, the customers are advised to use digital modes such as SMS and IVRS for booking LPG refills.