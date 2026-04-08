LPG cylinder price on 8 April: Domestic and commercial gas rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata today

Donald Trump, on Tuesday night, announced that US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Tehran's acceptance and said Iran would allow "safe passage" of the Strait of Hormuz during those two weeks "via coordination with Iran's armed forces."

The ceasefire agreement includes opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil plunged below $100 a barrel after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that’s expected to halt the American-Israeli military campaign in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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Change in LPG prices: The government has hiked the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions.

The Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) cylinder price stands at ₹965.00. No change recorded in the LPG price compared to last month. Over the past 12 months, the LPG price trend has been increasing, with an increase of ₹60 from May 2025 to April 2026. The most significant price increase was ₹60.00 in March 2026.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of about ₹200 on 1 April. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60 in early March across major cities. No revisions have been made since.

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Price of domestic and commercial LPG in key Indian cities — full list Below is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities.

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 Bhubanewar ₹ 939.0 ₹ 2,245.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ₹ 2,112.00

The differences in LPG prices across states are due to local Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

‘Sufficient supply, don't panic’ Officials said that the LPG booking interval restrictions, 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, are in place to ensure equitable distribution among consumers.

To streamline delivery, a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system has been made mandatory, and consumers have been advised to use digital platforms such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and online portals to book LPG refills.

The officials urged consumers not to panic and assured them that fuel and LPG supplies remain stable and sufficient.

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LPG supply for migrant workers doubled In a major move to assist migrant labourers and vulnerable groups amid global supply concerns sparked by the Middle East war, the Centre has doubled the daily allocation of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders, popularly known as 'Chhotu' LPG cylinders—to all states and Union Territories.

According to the government's directive, the enhanced allocation will be strictly reserved for supplying migrant labourers. The additional supply will be calculated based on the average daily supply recorded on March 2-3, and it will sit over and above the existing 20% ceiling prescribed earlier in March.

Historically, securing a regular domestic gas connection has required a valid Proof of Address (POA), making it cumbersome for migrating professionals, students, and labourers. The 5-kg FTL cylinder bypasses these hurdles entirely.

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