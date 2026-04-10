LPG cylinder price on April 10: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

Both domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have become costly ever since the war in West Asia began in February, causing volatility in global energy markets. Domestic LPG prices have been revised once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last two months.

After almost five weeks of conflict, the US and Iran have agreed on a two-week conditional ceasefire. Meanwhile, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government is ensuring the continued availability of LPG, petrol and diesel.

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Singh also said that India has ensured the evacuation of the highest number of ships from the Strait of Hormuz than any other country over the past 40 days.

"A total of eight LPG vessels, carrying approximately 340 TM (thousand metric tons), equivalent to around 11 days of India's import requirement, have successfully transited the Strait, reinforcing the country's energy security and supply stability," it said.

What caused the supply shortage of energy? The price rise comes amid supply shortage of energy. A key trigger has been the disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical energy route. The uncertainty around this shipping corridor has tightened supply and increased costs globally, contributing to higher LPG prices.

India imports nearly 60% of its LPG and half of its natural gas needs, with countries in West Asia supplying a major share of these fuels. Now, with up to 90% of LPG imports disrupted, the pressure has become real and immediate for the nation, Mint reported earlier.

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Hikes in LPG prices so far The government has increased the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid supply disruptions.

Notably, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by ₹60 in March. but no revisions in rates have been introduced after that, keeping domestic LPG prices steady throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of about ₹200 on 1 April. pushing up costs for restaurants, hotels, and others.

Citi-wise updated domestic and commercial LPG prices on April 10

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 ( +220.00 ) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 ( +195.00 ) Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 ( +203.00 ) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 ( +195.00 ) Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 ( +203.00 ) Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 ( +216.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 ( +195.00 ) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 ( +215.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 ( +193.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 ( +194.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50 ( +220.00 )

The recent changes in commercial LPG prices is part of the monthly price update carried out by state-owned oil marketing companies, which include the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These companies periodically adjust the rates of ATF and LPG cylinders based on price movements in international energy markets.

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Global oil prices have shot up by almost 50% since the war began due to blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, causing a crunch of energy supplies, especially for import-dependent countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian industry is increasingly exploring alternative energy solutions such as LPG reuse and shifting to other fuel sources to manage costs amid the current situation, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Limited was quoted as saying by PTI.

How can customers book a LPG cylinder? Officials have notified people that the LPG booking interval restrictions, 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, are in place to ensure equitable distribution among consumers and avoid hoarding.

For a smoother delivery, the government has made the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system mandatory, and consumers have been advised to use digital platforms such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and online portals to book LPG refills.

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The officials have also urged consumers not to panic, along with assuring them that fuel and LPG supplies remain stable and sufficient.