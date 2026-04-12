LPG cylinder price on April 12: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

The government increased the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders following the onset of the war in West Asia in February. The hikes were driven by supply shortages caused by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the global energy shipments.
India imports around 60% of its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and half of its natural gas needs, with countries in West Asia supplying a major share of these fuels. Hence, the disruptions made the pressure real and immediate.
Despite the supply crunch in recent weeks, the government has maintained that LPG supply in India remains stable and adequate. It also constantly advised customers to avoid panic booking and hoarding of LPG cylinders.
Domestic LPG prices have been revised once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last two months, hitting restaurants, eateries, and other businesses harder.
Notably, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cannister was raised by ₹60 in March. but no revisions in rates have been made after that, keeping domestic LPG prices steady throughout the country.
Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.
|City
|Domestic (14.2 Kg)
|Commercial (19 Kg)
|New Delhi
|₹913.00
|₹2,078.50
|Kolkata
|₹939.00
|₹2,208.50
|Mumbai
|₹912.50
|₹2,031.00
|Chennai
|₹928.50
|₹2,246.50
|Gurgaon
|₹921.50
|₹2,096.50
|Noida
|₹910.50
|₹2,078.50
|Bengaluru
|₹915.50
|₹2,161.00
|Bhubaneshwar
|₹939.00
|₹2,245.00
|Chandigarh
|₹922.50
|₹2,099.50
|Hyderabad
|₹965.00
|₹2,320.50
|Jaipur
|₹916.50
|₹2,106.00
|Lucknow
|₹950.50
|₹2,201.00
|Patna
|₹1,002.50
|₹2,353.50
The recent changes in commercial LPG prices is part of the monthly price update carried out by state-owned oil marketing companies, which include the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These companies are tasked with periodically adjusting the rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and LPG cylinders based on price movements in global energy markets.
International oil prices have shot up by as much as 50% since the conflict began due to blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, causing a crunch of energy supplies, especially for import-dependent countries like India.
Jag Vikram, an Indian-flagged LPG carrier has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first time a ship from the country has navigated the disrupted route since the implementation of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said earlier that it had accepted a two-week ceasefire and that it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.
Monitoring of maritime traffic indicated that the tanker crossed the vital waterway between Friday night and Saturday morning, PTI reported. By Saturday afternoon, the vessel had reached the Gulf of Oman as it continued its journey eastward, the report added.
The LPG carrier, which is managed by the Mumbai-based Great Eastern Shipping Company, is currently transporting a cargo of 20,400 tonnes of LPG. , the vessel is scheduled to reach Mumbai on April 15, 2026, according to the media report.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.