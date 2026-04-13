The US-Iran talks, which lasted nearly 20 hours in Pakistan, failed to produce an agreement to end the ongoing conflict. The global energy crisis has deepened, causing a jump in crude oil prices.
India, which relies on imports of half of its crude oil, 40 per cent of its gas and 85-90 per cent of LPG from the region, has also been impacted.
While it has managed to make up for the shortfall in crude oil by sourcing from other regions, LPG supplies have been impacted. The government has prioritised LPG supply to domestic households at the cost of cuts in supplies to commercial users like hotels and restaurants.
As against the sale of about 77,000 5 kg cylinders in pre-crisis February, daily sales have topped over 1 lakh in the last two-three weeks.
The statement said domestic LPG supplies remain stable overall, with no reported stockouts and over 52 lakh cylinders delivered on April 11.
Domestic LPG prices have been revised once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last two months, hitting restaurants, eateries, and other businesses harder.
Notably, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by ₹60 in March. But no revisions in rates have been made after that, keeping domestic LPG prices steady throughout the country.
Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.
|City
|Domestic (14.2 Kg)
|Commercial (19 Kg)
|New Delhi
|₹913.00
|₹2,078.50
|Kolkata
|₹939.00
|₹2,208.50
|Mumbai
|₹912.50
|₹2,031.00
|Chennai
|₹928.50
|₹2,246.50
|Gurgaon
|₹921.50
|₹2,096.50
|Noida
|₹910.50
|₹2,078.50
|Bengaluru
|₹915.50
|₹2,161.00
|Bhubaneshwar
|₹939.00
|₹2,245.00
|Chandigarh
|₹922.50
|₹2,099.50
|Hyderabad
|₹965.00
|₹2,320.50
|Jaipur
|₹916.50
|₹2,106.00
|Lucknow
|₹950.50
|₹2,201.00
|Patna
|₹1,002.50
|₹2,353.50
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has the maximum number of ships that have sailed across the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the country's "balanced" approach amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
“India has the maximum number of ships that have sailed. We have good relations with America and also with Iran,” he said. “Prices rose in many places; they did not remain stable. What was said about LPG? Except for India, all other countries faced difficulties.”
India has ramped up the supply of smaller 5-kg LPG cylinders and accelerated the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) connections as it manages fuel availability amid disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict.
To make up for the shortfall for those who do not have subsidised cooking gas LPG connections, it has ramped up the supply of market-priced 5 kg cylinders.
More than 13 lakh 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold since March 23, with daily sales rising above 100,000 units, as authorities expand access for migrant workers and low-income consumers, according to an official statement.
At the same time, over 424,000 new PNG connections have been activated since March, with more than 30,000 consumers surrendering LPG connections as part of the transition.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer