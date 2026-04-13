LPG cylinder price on April 13: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi today

The US-Iran talks, which lasted nearly 20 hours in Pakistan, failed to produce an agreement to end the ongoing conflict. The global energy crisis has deepened, causing a jump in crude oil prices.

India, which relies on imports of half of its crude oil, 40 per cent of its gas and 85-90 per cent of LPG from the region, has also been impacted.

While it has managed to make up for the shortfall in crude oil by sourcing from other regions, LPG supplies have been impacted. The government has prioritised LPG supply to domestic households at the cost of cuts in supplies to commercial users like hotels and restaurants.

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As against the sale of about 77,000 5 kg cylinders in pre-crisis February, daily sales have topped over 1 lakh in the last two-three weeks.

The statement said domestic LPG supplies remain stable overall, with no reported stockouts and over 52 lakh cylinders delivered on April 11.

Commercial cylinder prices rise twice Domestic LPG prices have been revised once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last two months, hitting restaurants, eateries, and other businesses harder.

Notably, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by ₹60 in March. But no revisions in rates have been made after that, keeping domestic LPG prices steady throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.

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Check city-wise LPG rates on April 13

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50

India has ‘balanced’ approach Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has the maximum number of ships that have sailed across the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the country's "balanced" approach amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

“India has the maximum number of ships that have sailed. We have good relations with America and also with Iran,” he said. “Prices rose in many places; they did not remain stable. What was said about LPG? Except for India, all other countries faced difficulties.”

Also Read | Govt raises LPG, natural gas allocation for key industries

Supply of 5-kg LPG cylinders up; PNG rollout accelerated India has ramped up the supply of smaller 5-kg LPG cylinders and accelerated the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) connections as it manages fuel availability amid disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict.

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To make up for the shortfall for those who do not have subsidised cooking gas LPG connections, it has ramped up the supply of market-priced 5 kg cylinders.

More than 13 lakh 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold since March 23, with daily sales rising above 100,000 units, as authorities expand access for migrant workers and low-income consumers, according to an official statement.

At the same time, over 424,000 new PNG connections have been activated since March, with more than 30,000 consumers surrendering LPG connections as part of the transition.