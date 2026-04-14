LPG cylinder price on April 14: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

The US-Iran conflict continues to escalate as Trump said theUS forces have launched a naval blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas and Iran responded with threats targeting ports across the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The global energy crisis has deepened, causing a jump in crude oil prices.

India, which depends on the region for about half of its crude oil needs, 40% of its gas, and nearly 85–90% of its LPG, has also been impacted. While the country has managed to offset crude oil shortages by sourcing supplies from elsewhere, LPG availability has taken a hit. Hence, the government has prioritised LPG supply to domestic households at the cost of cuts in supplies to commercial users like hotels and restaurants.

As against the sale of about 77,000 5 kg cylinders in pre-crisis February, daily sales have topped over 1 lakh in the last two-three weeks.

Commercial cylinder prices rise twice Domestic LPG prices have been revised once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last two months, hitting restaurants, eateries, and other businesses harder.

Notably, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by ₹60 in March. But no revisions in rates have been made after that, keeping domestic LPG prices steady throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.

Check city-wise LPG rates on April 13

City Domestic (14.2 Kgs) Commercial (19 Kgs) New Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 2078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 2208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912 ₹ 2031.00 Chennai ₹ 928 ₹ 2246.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915 ₹ 2161.00 Hyderabad ₹ 965 ₹ 2320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916 ₹ 2106.00 Patna ₹ 1002.50 ₹ 2353.50

The recent changes in commercial LPG prices is part of the monthly price update carried out by state-owned oil marketing companies, which include the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These companies are tasked with periodically adjusting the rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and LPG cylinders based on price movements in global energy markets.

International oil prices have shot up by as much as 50% since the conflict began due to blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, causing a crunch of energy supplies, especially for import-dependent countries like India.

First Indian LPG ship crosses the Strait after US-Iran ceasefire Jag Vikram, an Indian-flagged LPG carrier has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first time a ship from the country has navigated the disrupted route since the implementation of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Monitoring of maritime traffic indicated that the tanker crossed the vital waterway between Friday night and Saturday morning, PTI reported. By Saturday afternoon, the vessel had reached the Gulf of Oman as it continued its journey eastward, the report added.