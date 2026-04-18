LPG cylinder price on April 18: How much does domestic and commercial gas cost in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai today

The war in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supplies, has also impacted the cooking gas availability in India. The government has since prioritised supplies to domestic household kitchens by cutting supplies to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

The cuts had sparked panic, prompting even domestic consumers to rush to secure LPG refills. Daily bookings exceeded 88 lakhs at peak last month, as against pre-crisis bookings of about 45 lakh a day.

However, on Friday, April 17, a senior government official said the cooking gas LPG demand is inching towards normalcy as domestic supplies increased, as the onset of summer chips away at demand.

Commercial LPG cylinders up by ₹ 344 this year Domestic LPG prices have been revised once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last few months, severely impacting restaurants, eateries, and other businesses that rely on the fuel for operations.

Notably, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by ₹60 in March. But no revisions in rates have been made after that, keeping domestic LPG prices steady throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50

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‘Deliveries are normal, no shortage’ Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said daily bookings are in the range of 46-50 lakh currently. "Deliveries are normal. On April 16, about 50 lakh refill cylinders were delivered at the doorsteps of users," she said, adding that the data suggests a gradual return to normalcy.

Also aiding is the onset of summer when heating requirements fall. "There is certainly a dip in demand," she said without giving absolute numbers.

She said India has maintained stable supplies of cooking gas and transport fuels despite disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions, with the government prioritising household consumption and stepping up allocations to key sectors.

Domestic LPG deliveries remain normal, with no reported shortages at distributor points, she said.

Online bookings account for about 98 per cent of the total demand, and authenticated deliveries have risen to over 90 per cent to curb diversion.

Commercial LPG supply restored Commercial LPG supply has been restored to around 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, supported by targeted measures, including increased allocation of smaller cylinders for migrant workers and expanded distribution campaigns by state-run oil marketing companies.

Since March 23, more than 16.41 lakh market-priced 5-kg LPG cylinders have been sold to those without a proper domestic cooking gas connection, she said.

These include migrants, students and working professionals as well as small businesses.

PNG push Authorities have accelerated a shift towards piped natural gas (PNG), prioritising full supply to households and transport segments using compressed natural gas. Gas allocation to fertiliser plants has been raised to about 95 per cent of recent average consumption, while industrial supply has been increased to as much as 80 per cent.