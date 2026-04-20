LPG cylinder price on April 20: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

The government on Sunday said it is taking steps to ensure a steady fuel supply and is keeping a close watch on maritime safety amid the evolving geopolitical tensions in West Asia. An Indian-flagged crude tanker has already passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

The update comes as tensions in West Asia continue to impact global energy routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for oil shipments. Following the outbreak of conflict in the region in February, the government increased the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders. The hike was mainly due to supply constraints caused by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments.

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The situation has been further complicated by the United States blockade of vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, adding uncertainty to shipping operations. As a result, traffic through the Strait has dropped significantly since the conflict involving Iran began.

Check city-wise LPG rates on April 20

Cities Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50

"Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal against bookings with more than 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered yesterday," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, underlining that there is no disruption in household supply.

Govt says ‘avoid panic purchase’ Reassuring citizens, the Ministry said, "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG."

The government added that it has ensured "100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport)," even as it undertakes supply rationalisation and demand management measures.

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Highlighting changing consumption patterns, the Ministry noted that "more than 39,000 PNG consumers surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in," indicating a shift towards piped natural gas.

It also pointed to a sharp rise in auto LPG consumption, stating that "avg. Auto LPG sale by PSU OMCs in the month of April-26 (till 17.04.26) is around 305 MT/day against the avg. of 177 MT/day during Feb-26."

To stabilise domestic availability, the government has also taken pricing and policy measures. "The Middle East crisis has led to an abnormal increase in crude prices; however, to protect consumers, the Government of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre," it said.

The Ministry further emphasised enforcement efforts, stating that "more than 2400 raids were conducted across the country" on April 18 to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG.

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Reiterating its preparedness, the government said coordinated action with states, industry and agencies is ongoing to ensure energy security and uninterrupted supplies during the current situation.

Middle East Crisis: What's latest? Mohammad Reza Aref said that global fuel prices are likely to stabilise only if economic and military pressure on Iran’s oil exports is lifted, as reported by AP.

"One cannot restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others," Aref wrote on X. "The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone."

Oil prices rose in early trading Sunday as a standoff between Iran and the US prevented tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf waterway that is crucial to global energy supplies. The price of US crude oil increased 6.4 per cent to USD 87.88 per barrel after trading resumed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 6.5 per cent to USD 96.25 per barrel.

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(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways Geopolitical tensions can significantly impact global oil prices and energy supplies.

The Indian government is actively managing fuel supply and pricing to protect consumers.

Shifts in consumption patterns, such as the rise in piped natural gas usage, reflect changing energy preferences.