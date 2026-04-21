LPG cylinder price on April 21: Check domestic and commercial gas rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata today

The government had increased the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders after the outbreak of conflict in West Asia on February, 28. The hike was driven by supply shortages caused by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the global energy shipments.

Tensions around the shipping route have intensified after Iran briefly opened the Strait of Hormuz on Friday only to reverse course within hours. Following the announcement, the United States imposed a blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports. Shipping activity through the strait has already dropped sharply since the start of the Iran conflict.

Dozens of commercial vessels passed through the strait before Iran reclosed the passage, later warning that any approaching ship would be treated as a target. Since Sunday, only four ships have made the crossing in either direction, according to marine tracking firm Kpler.

Can non-Iranian ships still pass through the route? Officials said earlier that ships bound for non-Iranian destinations can still transit through the route, though they may encounter increased military presence and communications checks.

Ordinarily, roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas exports transit the Strait of Hormuz. India imports approximately 60% of its LPG needs, and "out of these imports, about 90% through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been impacted due to current happenings," the government said earlier.

Despite the supply crunch in recent weeks, the government has maintained that LPG supply in India remains stable and adequate. It also constantly advised customers to avoid panic booking and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Changes in LPG rates so far Domestic LPG prices have been revised once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates were revised twice in the last few months, severely impacting restaurants, eateries, and other businesses who rely on the fuel for operations.

Notably, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cannister was raised by ₹60 in March. but no revisions in rates have been made after that, keeping domestic LPG prices steady throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.

Check city-wise LPG rates on April 21

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 2,078.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,208.50 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 2,031.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 2,246.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 ₹ 2,096.50 Noida ₹ 910.50 ₹ 2,078.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ₹ 2,161.00 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 939.00 ₹ 2,245.00 Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ₹ 2,099.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 2,320.50 Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ₹ 2,106.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ₹ 2,201.00 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ₹ 2,353.50

Centre urges people to shift to alternative energy sources The government has begun nudging households and industries to shift to alternative energy sources, aimed at easing pressure on domestic fuel supplies and reduce dependence on imports. This development comes after global crude oil prices surging past $100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.

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Amid concerns over availability of LPG, consumers have been encouraged to move to electric cookstoves and piped natural gas (PNG), while industries reliant on commercial LPG have been asked to move to PNG and electric furnaces. Earlier in March, induction cooktops were being sold quickly and went out of stock in major Indian cities amid panic.